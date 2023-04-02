Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) Trading Down 0.2%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.17. Approximately 9,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Technip Energies from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17.

