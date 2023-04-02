MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) Shares Up 4.4%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

MIND Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

