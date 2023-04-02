Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Shares Down 1.4%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.41. 32,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Graphene Manufacturing Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

