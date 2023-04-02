God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Up 1.8%

God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 3,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.66.

Institutional Trading of God Bless America ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in God Bless America ETF stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of God Bless America ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

