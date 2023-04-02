SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Trading 2.3% Higher

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. 179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

