AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Up 3.1%

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 445,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 391,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on AbraSilver Resource from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

AbraSilver Resource Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

