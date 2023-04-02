D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Shares Down 4%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.76 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

D2L Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.28.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

