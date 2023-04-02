National Grid (LON:NG) Trading 1.1% Higher

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086.50 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.33). Approximately 3,604,062 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,073.50 ($13.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 960 ($11.80) to GBX 1,050 ($12.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108 ($13.61).

National Grid Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.07. The firm has a market cap of £40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

