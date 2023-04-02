Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $56,914.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after buying an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

