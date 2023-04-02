E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 14,310,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,007.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,000 shares of company stock worth $670,876 over the last three months. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ETWO opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. E2open Parent has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.89 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

