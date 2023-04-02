Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.40 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $2,639,750. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

