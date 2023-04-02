Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.40 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $2,639,750. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.