Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 581,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 751,879 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,804,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

