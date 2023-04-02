Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Update

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

NYSE:LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.