iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 19.2% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBTG opened at $23.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

