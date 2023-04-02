Richard Danis Sells 50,871 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at $417,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 20.6 %

RGTI opened at $0.72 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 441,608 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 663,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

