Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 5,312 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,389.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,290 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $20,595.40.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $85,265.10.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.36 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.