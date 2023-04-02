Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Raised to GBX 25 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 32.3 %

RMGGF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in exploration, development, and operation of gold mines across Australia and Africa. Its portfolio include Syama, which is located in the south of Mali in West Africa; Mako, which is located in eastern Senegal in West Africa; and Bibiani, which is located in the western region of Ghana in West Africa.

