American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells $35,970.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $12.61 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $425.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in American Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

