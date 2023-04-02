Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $38,560.14 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,254,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Todd Harris sold 170 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Todd Harris sold 2,779 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $44,464.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYRA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

