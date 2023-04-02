GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Short Interest Update

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSRM opened at $10.35 on Friday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

