Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of HA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

