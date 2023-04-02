Short Interest in Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Grows By 18.9%

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Grenke Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Friday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of 21.56 and a fifty-two week high of 28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.24.
About Grenke
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grenke (GKSGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.