Short Interest in Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Grows By 18.9%

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Grenke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GKSGF opened at 28.25 on Friday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of 21.56 and a fifty-two week high of 28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 25.24.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

