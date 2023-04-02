Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares during the last quarter. Ratos AB acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

