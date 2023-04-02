BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.46.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that BARK will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
