BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

BARK Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that BARK will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,052.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,864,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,106,572.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jim Mcginty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,052.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BARK. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

