Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares in the company, valued at $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

GNK stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $662.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.