RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.19.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day moving average is $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $390.85.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

