Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $275.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.19.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.75. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

