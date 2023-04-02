Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.