RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Citigroup

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $380.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.19.

RH Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.08 and a 200-day moving average of $273.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

