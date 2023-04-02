Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Guggenheim

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STEM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Stem has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.