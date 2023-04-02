CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

