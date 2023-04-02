CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Linde by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $355.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.89. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

