CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,338,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after buying an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 2.9 %

ROST stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

