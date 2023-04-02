Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

