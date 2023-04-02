CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $432,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $138.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

