CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $421,000 in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 998,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.9 %

CIB opened at $25.13 on Friday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.