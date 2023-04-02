CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after acquiring an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.