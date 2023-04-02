CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.66.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

