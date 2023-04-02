CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,005 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,897,000 after acquiring an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.41 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

