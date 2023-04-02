CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

BA stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.