Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

