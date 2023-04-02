Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $440.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

