CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $302.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

