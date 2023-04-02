Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.