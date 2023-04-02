CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $333,000 in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 219,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,597,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNM opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $512.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.