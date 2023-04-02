Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 4.1 %

SPG opened at $111.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

