The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 3.4 %

HD stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.27.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.