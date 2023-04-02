Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.