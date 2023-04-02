Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNVR. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after buying an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,695,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after buying an additional 1,758,043 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.