Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 115.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $25,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also

